Slow Cooker Cheesy Bacon Ranch Pototoes

1 (3 pound) sirloin pork roast 1 tablespoon vegetable oil 2 tablespoons soy flour blend 2 tablespoon brown sugar 1 teaspoon ground cumin 1 teaspoon smoked paprika ½ teaspoon garlic salt ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon 1 cup apple juice Brush roast with vegetable oil. Combine in small bowl soy flour blend, brown sugar, cumin, smoked paprika, garlic salt and cinnamon. Coat roast with spice mixture. Place roast in slow cooker. Add apple juice.More >>
Season chicken and put into bottom of large size crockpot. Add soup on top of chicken and then the cut up butter on top of soup. Pour broth over top of all.More >>
FRENCH VANILLA DONUTS Michael Favor, Madison, Kansas YOUTH CHAMPION and SOY AWARD Sponsored by Kansas Soybean Commission INGREDIENTS ½ cup plus 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened 1 cup granulated sugar 2 large eggs 1½ cups King Arthur® Unbleached All-Purpose Flour 1½ cups King Arthur® White Whole Wheat Flour 4½ teaspoons baking powder ½ teaspoon salt 1 tablespoon instant cappuccino powder, French vanilla 1 cup soymilk ¼ tea...More >>
1 head romain lettuce, torn 1 medium tomato, diced 1/2 pound taco meat Shredded cheese Doritos Chopped onion 1 can black or kidney beans Dressing: Stir together and pour over salad 1/2 cup mayonnaise 1 Tablespoon sugar 1 tablespoon vinegar 1/2 package taco seasoning 1/4 tsp garlic powderMore >>
Cook time Total time 30 mins 30 mins Ingredients · non-stick spray · 6 medium zucchinis · 1 sweet onion, diced · 1 pound ground meat · 2 cups marinara sauce · 1-2 cups favorite shredded cheese Instructions 1. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. While the oven heats, slice zucchini lengthwise, trimming the vine end off. 2. Scoop out the center of your zucchini. melon baller works great 3. After they're hollowed out, invert the zucc...More >>
