Slow Cooker Cheesy Bacon Ranch Pototoes

INGREDIENTS:

  • 6 slices bacon
  • 3 pounds red potatoes, chopped
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided
  • 1 tablespoon Ranch Seasoning and Salad Dressing Mix, or more, to taste
  • 2 tablespoons chopped chives

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.
  2. Spread bacon in a single layer onto the prepared baking sheet. Place into oven and bake until brown and crispy, about 12-14 minutes. Let cool before crumbling; set aside.
  3. Line a slow cooker with aluminum foil, leaving enough to overhang to wrap the potatoes on top, and coat with nonstick spray. Place a layer of potatoes evenly into the slow cooker. Top with cheese, Ranch Seasoning and bacon, repeating 2 more times and reserving 1/2 cup cheese.
  4. Cover potatoes with aluminum foil. Cover and cook on low heat for 7-8 hours or high heat for 3-4 hours, or until potatoes are tender. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup cheese. Cover and cook until melted, about 1-2 minutes.
  5. Serve immediately, garnished with chives

(Recipe via http://damndelicious.net/2014/09/27/slow-cooker-cheesy-bacon-ranch-potatoes/)

