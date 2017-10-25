Quantcast

Buzzfeed Sues Kansas Secretary of State Kobach

By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
    A national media company says the Kansas Secretary of State violated the Kansas open records act. 
    A lawyer from BuzzFeed filed a lawsuit citing those allegations in Shawnee County District Court.
    The website, made famous by its list articles, says Secretary of State Kris Kobach failed to turn over documents the site requested involving email's between Kobach and the president concerning the Election Integrity and Immigration Commission. 
    According to court documents, Kobach's office said it would cost BuzzFeed more than a thousand dollars to fulfill the request.
    BuzzFeed replied saying other agencies charge much less than what was quoted.
    Kobach then again denied the request - saying those emails do not pertain to his job as secretary of state  and therefore do not fall under the open records act. 
     A reporter for BuzzFeed asked Kobach's office in June for emails sent or received May 1 that include any of 30 terms terms including ICE, immigrant, Trump, voter, fraud and Mexican.
 

