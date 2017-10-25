Quantcast

Neosho Missouri Woman Pleads Guilty in Fraud Case

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
    A  Neosho Missouri woman has pleaded guilty to defrauding Social Security. 
    Kerry Sanders, 47,  admitted to receiving federal benefits for her son while hiding a $4 million settlement that provided them with a home and income.
     Tom Larson, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced that Sanders pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge David P. Rush to one count of participating in a conspiracy to steal government property and one count of theft of government property.
    Larson says, by pleading guilty, Sanders admitted that she conspired from May 2005 until July 2012 to receive at least $56,138 in Social Security disability benefits to which she was not entitled.
    Sanders was approved to become her son's representative payee when he was born in 2001 and began receiving Supplemental Security Income due to his disabilities. 
    A $4 million monetary settlement was paid to her son surrounding his birth, with a conservatorship set up to receive the settlement proceeds that began with the first disbursement of $164,290 in 2005.     Sanders admitted that she concealed this income from the Social Security Administration and provided false statements in order to continue receiving federal benefits.
    Sanders also admitted that she concealed the purchase of a home by the conservatorship in April 2008. Sanders falsely claimed that she paid $400 per month to rent the home where she lived with her son, and which she shared with a co-conspirator. The conservatorship did not require either Sanders or her co-conspirator to pay rent for the home.
    As the funds held in the conservatorship could be used for the support and maintenance of Sanders's son, the conservatorship constituted both a resource and income, and as such, Sanders was required to report its existence to the Social Security Administration in its oversight of his eligibility for Supplemental Security Income. The actions of Sanders and her co-conspirator in concealing the conservatorship, the home, and the living arrangement led to the Social Security Administration paying at least $56,138 in benefits to which her son was not entitled.
     Under federal statutes, Sanders is subject to a sentence of up to 15 years in federal prison without parole. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.
    This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Casey Clark. It was investigated by the Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General.

 
 

    Police release the name of a victim who died of a gunshot wound to the head in El Dorado Springs, Missouri.  Police say officers responded to a call on October 23rd about a person lying partially in the street near South Summer and East Joe Davis streets. That's where they found 34-year-old Brandon S. Keith lying unresponsive.  He was taken to Cedar County Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Mercy Hospital in Springfield where he died. Chief Jarrod Schiereck says a c...More >>
    "The next step would be to go back to (City) Council and have them approve the contract, and then we would sign it."

    More >>

    "The next step would be to go back to (City) Council and have them approve the contract, and then we would sign it."

    Dwayne Cunningham drove almost an hour for this press event to show his support for the new bill that's adding more regulations to abortion facilities in Missouri. "I wouldn't be here without a mom. Neither would you. You wouldn't be here without a mom. Women are important to our society and i agree with what they're doing" he says. One of the new regulations are that abortion facilities can not demand that an ambulance arrive at their facility without it's sirens and l...

    More >>

    Dwayne Cunningham drove almost an hour for this press event to show his support for the new bill that's adding more regulations to abortion facilities in Missouri. "I wouldn't be here without a mom. Neither would you. You wouldn't be here without a mom. Women are important to our society and i agree with what they're doing" he says. One of the new regulations are that abortion facilities can not demand that an ambulance arrive at their facility without it's sirens and l...

