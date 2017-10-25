Pet Vet Gives Fun Fact About Bats

Some of the ghouly, ghostly and ghastly creatures roaming the four-states in October are largely products of our imaginations, but at least one Halloween favorite is very real.
This week, KOAM's Pet Vet on call, veterinarian Eva Dudek from the Parsons Pet Hospital, offers a fun fact about bats.
"Bats can not fly off of a flat surface or off the ground," Dudek says. "So if you see a bat on a flat surface, of course be extremely cautious. Get yourself some very, very, heavy gloves. take him outside and make sure you have a cushy landing for them but, drop them. If they take flight and fly away, you've just rescued the little guy but, if they fall then there's something wrong and they need help. That's by a veterinarian, not by you."
