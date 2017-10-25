Man Injured While Jumping Off Train

On Wednesday Oct 25, 2017 at 4 AM Officers responded to a residence in the 3100 Block of Scotty Drive, for a report of an injured male seeking help from residents in that area. Mark Nicholas, 47, was determined to have been injured while jumping off of a moving Kansas City Southern Railroad train.

The residents and arriving officers rendered 1st aid to Nichols' severely injured hand, prior to EMS's arrival. He was transported to Via Christi Hospital for non life threatening injuries. Nichols was issued a summons for Trespassing on Kansas City Southern Railroad property.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes please contact local authorities or Pittsburg Police Department 620-231-1700