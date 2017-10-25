KBI releases domestic violence, stalking and rape report

Today, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) published the 2016 Kansas Domestic Violence, Stalking and Rape Report. The report provides data on domestic violence, rape, stalking, sodomy, and sexual battery incidents reported to the KBI by state and local law enforcement agencies across the state of Kansas.

Domestic Violence Statistical Analysis

The 2016 Domestic Violence, Stalking and Rape Report revealed a 1.3% increase in domestic violence incidents, despite a steady overall decline since 2012. In 2016, Kansas saw a 36.7% decrease in domestic violence related homicides. However, domestic violence homicides tend to be highly cyclical, and data collected so far in 2017 indicates we will likely experience an equally high increase for these crimes in the next report. A domestic violence incident is reported in the state every 22 minutes and 48 seconds, and a domestic violence arrest occurs every 45 minutes and 54 seconds. The average offender is a white male, between the ages of 20 and 29. The average victim is a white female between the ages of 20 and 29. The offender is most often a spouse or partner of the victim.

Rape Statistical Analysis

Incidents of rape reported in Kansas have increased steadily since 2012. However, 2016 saw a slight 0.2% decline. A rape is reported in our state every 7 hours and 36 minutes. The average offender is a white male between the ages of 15 and 29. The average victim is a white female between 20 and 29 years old. Rapes are typically committed by an acquaintance of the victim. They happen most often on weekends, between midnight and 2 a.m.

“As this report unfortunately demonstrates, domestic violence, stalking, and sexual assault remain serious problems in our state and far too many of our citizens have fallen victim to these offenses. This report is intended to provide law enforcement and victim advocacy organizations with specific information that helps craft plans and strategies to reduce victimization and hold offenders accountable, said KBI Director Kirk Thompson. “It is also our hope that it informs all Kansans about the prevalence of these crimes in our state and the important work that remains to reduce levels of personal violence.”

"Domestic violence, rape, and stalking are serious crimes that often go unreported to law enforcement. So, because these are only reported incidents, we know the numbers reflected in this report are just the tip of the iceberg,” said Joyce Grover, Executive Director of the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence (KCSDV). “It is also important to recognize that each of these numbers, each of these reports to law enforcement, represents a crisis, a real and felt emergency, for a Kansas home and community."

Find the complete 2016 report, and the reports from previous years at: http://www.accesskansas.org/kbi/stats/stats_dvrape.shtml.

NOTE: Data from the Domestic Violence, Stalking and Rape report is derived from standard offense and arrest reports submitted to the KBI’s Kansas Incident Based Reporting System (KIBRS) by local law enforcement agencies in Kansas. The data is dependent on victims reporting crimes. The report is compiled to provide a historical assessment and comparison of domestic violence, stalking and rape incidents in Kansas. It is often not possible to draw further interpretations or conclusions from the data. The KBI cautions against using data to make direct comparisons between jurisdictions. Often these comparisons are not valid as the factors influencing crime vary widely between communities.