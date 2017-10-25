Former Kansas Foster Parent Sentenced for Sex Crimes

Authorities say a former Kansas foster parent, who had previously passed a background check, has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting some of the children in his care.
Sean Murphy, 48, of Edgerton, was sentenced Wednesday for two counts of child rape and one count of child sexual exploitation.
A Johnson County prosecutor's office spokeswoman says Murphy was working overseas as a contractor when he was arrested in April and entered a no contest plea in June.
Court documents say he recorded two of the victims engaging in sex acts to create child pornography.
The Kansas Department of Children and Families said earlier that Murphy had passed the required home inspection and a criminal background check.
However the Department didn't comment on this specific case.
"The next step would be to go back to (City) Council and have them approve the contract, and then we would sign it."More >>
"The next step would be to go back to (City) Council and have them approve the contract, and then we would sign it."More >>
Dwayne Cunningham drove almost an hour for this press event to show his support for the new bill that's adding more regulations to abortion facilities in Missouri. "I wouldn't be here without a mom. Neither would you. You wouldn't be here without a mom. Women are important to our society and i agree with what they're doing" he says. One of the new regulations are that abortion facilities can not demand that an ambulance arrive at their facility without it's sirens and l...More >>
Dwayne Cunningham drove almost an hour for this press event to show his support for the new bill that's adding more regulations to abortion facilities in Missouri. "I wouldn't be here without a mom. Neither would you. You wouldn't be here without a mom. Women are important to our society and i agree with what they're doing" he says. One of the new regulations are that abortion facilities can not demand that an ambulance arrive at their facility without it's sirens and l...More >>
"Buy Missouri" is a new program that could include more product identification, highlighting made in Missouri.More >>
"Buy Missouri" is a new program that could include more product identification, highlighting made in Missouri.More >>
An indoor gun range is under construction on West Belle Center and the owner promises safety. Joplin Centerfire will offer twelve shooting lanes.More >>
An indoor gun range is under construction on West Belle Center and the owner promises safety. Joplin Centerfire will offer twelve shooting lanes.More >>
Carrie Njoroge has been sentenced. She plead guilty before a jury was selected today to sexual contact by teacher with student.More >>
Carrie Njoroge has been sentenced. She plead guilty before a jury was selected today to sexual contact by teacher with student.More >>