Purchase Agreement Between City Of Joplin And MSSU For Old Library Building May Be Few Days Away

Missouri Southern officials say they're getting closer to expanding the university's campus and buying an old library building. MSSU officials say talks between them and Joplin's city attorney have been going smoothly. But the head of Joplin's Museum Board says it's time the public knows there was another idea for the old Joplin library building.

MSSU's executive vice president says a preliminary contract to purchase the old library building has been drawn up between university officials and the City of Joplin's attorney.

"The next step would be to go back to (City) Council and have them approve the contract, and then we would sign it," says MSSU Exec. Vice President Brad Hodson.

"Unfortunately, for us, it just leaves us all sitting on the outside, looking in again,"says Joplin Museum Board President Allen Shirley.

Shirley says a little less than a year ago, he met with Joplin's mayor and city manager to pitch the idea of moving the museum into the old library building.

"Many people I talk to, they see the logic of it," says Shirley. "What better idea of going to historic downtown Joplin, than a historic museum?"

But Shirley says the mayor and city manager derailed his idea during one meeting.

"I was pretty much given the impression that it was a done deal," says Shirley.

Shirley is referencing a deal between MSSU and the City, which university officials hope to have approved by City Council next month.

"I was getting ready to present before the City Council when this discussion took place. I would've really enjoyed the opportunity to present before the City Council," says Shirley.

We asked Joplin City Manager Sam Anselm if city officials thought it would've been a good idea to present Shirley's proposal to City Council. Anselm didn't answer our question, instead saying in a statement, "The Museum Board never approached the City Council with a presentation or request to use the building. I would encourage you to reach out to the museum folks for additional information or questions."

"Whether the public would've supported us financially, I just don't know," says Shirley. "But it was worth a chance to try to present the story to the public."

MSSU officials say their University Foundation organization will need to raise between $8 million to $10 million to renovate the old library building.

"The university is in the midst of a planning process to determine what mix of programs and services would occupy the (old) library building," says Hodson.

Hodson says preliminary agreements between MSSU and the City allow five years for renovation money to be raised.

Shirley says he thinks MSSU moving into the old library building would still be an economic benefit. He just feels City Council should've at least had the chance to hear from him.