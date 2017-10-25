MSSU Women's Soccer Prepares for Final Weekend

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

JOPLIN, Mo. -The Missouri Southern soccer team will travel to Southwest Baptist on Friday Oct. 27 at 4 pm before facing off against Central Oklahoma for Senior Day on Sunday Oct. 29 at 1 pm to conclude the regular season.



The Lions (3-9-3, 3-5-1) registered their third win of the season after shutting out Lindenwood, 1-0 this past Sunday.



Prior to Sunday's game, MSSU will be recognizing five seniors to conclude the 2017 season in forwards Taylor Beck, Anissa Williams, Chloe Jackson, Midfielder Brooke Ishmael, and defender Ronise Miller for their contributions to the team in the last four years.



SBU (3-11-2, 1-7-1) is coming off a 6-0 loss to No. 1 Central Missouri last Sunday as part of a four-game home stand, which the Bearcats are 1-5-1 on their home turf.



UCO (7-7-2, 4-3-2) travels to Joplin with a 2-3-2 record on the road and is coming off a four-game home stand at 2-2, including a 4-1 victory over Fort Hays State last Sunday.



Both matches will provide live stats throughout each contest. The link can be found above or under schedule for the specific event.