Gorilla VB to Host SBU, MSSU

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University volleyball team will return to John Lance Arena/Whetzel Court to host a pair of MIAA matches Friday and Saturday (Oct. 27-28). The Gorillas will battle Southwest Baptist University Friday at 6 p.m. and then take on Missouri Southern State University Saturday at 6 p.m.



Scouting the Gorillas

Pitt State is 3-21 overall and 0-12 in MIAA playing heading into the weekend action. The Gorillas are seeking to halt a 15-match losing streak when they host the Bearcats Friday.



Offensively, junior rightside hitter Lauren Regier leads the squad with 227 kills (2.70 kps) followed closely by junior rightside hitter Noelle Dooley with 197 kills (2.49 kps).



Freshman setter Camryn Blanton has collected 227 assists on the season, averaging 4.83 assists per set while also adding 2.36 digs per set.



Two sophomore defensive specialists – Lauren Dunn (2.90 dps), and Lauren Maisberger (3.68 dpg) ­– combine to pace the Pitt State defense, while freshman middle blocker Emily Regier averages 0.86 blocks per set.



Scouting the Opposition

SBU enters Friday's matchup at 2-24 overall and 1-11 in MIAA play.



Junior outside hitter Dana Neal leads the offense averaging 2.27 kills per set with Katie Robinson recording 2.09 kills per set. The Bearcats defensive leaders are junior defensive specialist Bailey Baumann with 321 digs (3.82 dps) and senior rightside hitter Katie Robinson with 0.84 blocks per set.



MSSU is 11-14 overall and 4-8 in the MIAA entering a Friday road match against the University of Central Oklahoma.



Freshmen outside hitter Janelle Brehm leads the team with 302 kills (3.43 kps) and sophomore middle blocker Alicia Pickett chips in with 2.53 kills per set and 1.30 blocks per set. Defensive specialist Teryn Scott contributes 3.50 digs per set.



Up Next

Following the weekend matchups, Pitt State will face a pair of road matches next week against the University of Nebraska-Kearney and Fort Hays State University. The Gorillas will also face a non-conference match-up against Johnson & Wales at Hays, Kan.