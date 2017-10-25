Dragons Prepare for 5A Playoffs

The Dragons will host the Washington Wildcats in the first round of the 5A bracket Friday.More >>
The Lions and Riverhawks are both winless heading into Saturday's game.More >>
The Gorillas will host SBU Friday, followed by a home date against Missouri Southern on Saturday at 6.More >>
The Lions will finish up the regular season with a road game against SBU Friday, and a home game against UCO Sunday.More >>
Carthage has a shot to win its 10th consecutive district title Thursday.More >>
MSSU fans got their first look at both the men's and women's teams Tuesday night.More >>
Police release the name of a victim who died of a gunshot wound to the head in El Dorado Springs, Missouri. Police say officers responded to a call on October 23rd about a person lying partially in the street near South Summer and East Joe Davis streets. That's where they found 34-year-old Brandon S. Keith lying unresponsive. He was taken to Cedar County Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Mercy Hospital in Springfield where he died. Chief Jarrod Schiereck says a c...More >>
"The next step would be to go back to (City) Council and have them approve the contract, and then we would sign it."More >>
Dwayne Cunningham drove almost an hour for this press event to show his support for the new bill that's adding more regulations to abortion facilities in Missouri. "I wouldn't be here without a mom. Neither would you. You wouldn't be here without a mom. Women are important to our society and i agree with what they're doing" he says. One of the new regulations are that abortion facilities can not demand that an ambulance arrive at their facility without it's sirens and l...More >>
"Buy Missouri" is a new program that could include more product identification, highlighting made in Missouri.More >>
An indoor gun range is under construction on West Belle Center and the owner promises safety. Joplin Centerfire will offer twelve shooting lanes.More >>
Carrie Njoroge has been sentenced. She plead guilty before a jury was selected today to sexual contact by teacher with student.More >>
