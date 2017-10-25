Dragons Prepare for 5A Playoffs

The Pittsburg Purple Dragons kick off the 5A playoffs this Friday.

The Dragons are the #3 seed in the 5A East bracket, finishing the regular season with a 6-2 record. Friday, they'll host their first round game against the Washington Wildcats out of Kansas City. Washington is 2-6 on the year and is the #14 seed.

Pittsburg also hosted a first round game last year, but it didn't go as planned. The Dragons fell to Blue Valley Southwest to end their season at 5-4 overall.

"Unless you're the state champ it's never going to end the way you want it to," says PHS head coach Tom Nickelson, "But we definitely didn't want to exit that early. Southwest was a really good team and we had too many turnovers to beat a quality team. But if we come out with focus and we play with great energy and great intensity and great focus then we like our chances each and every week no matter who the opponent is."

Kickoff for Friday's game will be at 7 o'clock at Hutchinson Field in Pittsburg. Click HERE for a look at the complete 5A bracket.