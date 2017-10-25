El Dorado Springs Shooting Investigation

Police release the name of a victim who died of a gunshot wound to the head in El Dorado Springs, Missouri. Police say officers responded to a call on October 23rd about a person lying partially in the street near South Summer and East Joe Davis streets. That's where they found 34-year-old Brandon S. Keith lying unresponsive. He was taken to Cedar County Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Mercy Hospital in Springfield where he died.

Chief Jarrod Schiereck says a criminal investigation is ongoing. They are asking for any information.

El Dorado Springs Police Department at 417-876-2313

Crime Stopper's Hot Line at 417-876-TIPS