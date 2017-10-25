JPD Incident Spotlight - Monday 10/23/2017

On 10-23-2017 at 1:20pm one of our officers tried to stop a vehicle at 4th and Walnut for traffic violations. The vehicle fled the stop and was no longer pursued. Shortly thereafter, the vehicle was found abandoned at the Schifferdecker Golf Course. After a search of the area, the driver was found at the liquor store at 7th and Tri-State and taken into custody. The truck was stolen from Miami, Oklahoma and had meth in it. The driver was arrested for Felony Jasper County and Ottawa County, Oklahoma warrants totalling $244,000 bond. He was also charged with felony resisting arrest, vehicle tampering and possession of a controlled substance.

