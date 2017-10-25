County Jails Won't Receive Reimbursement For Housing Inmates...For Now

Officials with the Missouri Department of Corrections say they're out of money this quarter for their jail reimbursement program.

Jennings: "When we've had an inmate in our facility for x amount of time, and then when that person is convicted, there's a reimbursement through the state for the housing for that time period."

That's for inmates outside their normal jurisdiction.

And that's what the state funding goes to for county jails -- like Newton County.

But, there's a catch.

Jennings: "The payments are made, first come, first serve, so the counties that get their request in promptly usually get the quicker service back."

Sheriff Chris Jennings says Newton County has received two checks for the month of October, totaling more than $100,000, but...

Jennings: "They're still a little bit behind, but it's not affecting our day to day operation at all."

Jennings says the funding they're reimbursed doesn't go into the sheriff's department budget, instead, it goes to the general fund, which is why, even though the funding has been temporarily suspended, it isn't having a negative impact on the county.

However, if the funding shortfall goes on for an extended period...

Jennings: "It would have to be quite a while, that's not what we rely on for our funding in Newton County, naturally over the long term, that's money we wouldn't see, if for some reason it stopped, but, it would have to be quite an extended period of time."

As of now...the state expects funding to be available again starting on January 2nd of next year.

