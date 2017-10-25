County Jails Won't Receive Reimbursement For Housing Inmates...For Now

Chris Warner Reporter
A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..
Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.
Officials with the Missouri Department of Corrections say they're out of money this quarter for their jail reimbursement program. Jennings: "When we've had an inmate in our facility for x amount of time, and then when that person is convicted, there's a reimbursement through the state for the housing for that time period."More >>
The City of Nevada has passed an emergency ordinance to pursue a new management contract for the Nevada Regional Medical Center with Freeman Health System.More >>
A tense night in Joplin after the second report of shots fired in as many days results in a stand-off and an arrest. Police say tonight's events are connected to yesterday's shooting at Parr Hill Park. It all started yesterday with reports of shots fired in the Parr Hill Park area.More >>
You may be familiar with the Motley Crue song "Girls Girls Girls", today in Carthage it was "cars cars cars." The Car Buddies group hosted a car show split between two different locations -- that's how big it was.More >>
Seemingly miles of floats -- and a sea of spectators lined the streets of Carthage for the 51st annual Maple Leaf Parade.More >>
Out of all the communities across the country...Joplin has been selected to pilot a new Anti DWI program. Part of that initiative includes getting members of the community to provide input.More >>
Carl Junction city officials approve a preliminary plat for a new neighborhood in town, despite recent opposition.More >>
Now to Pittsburg where city commissioners, tonight, approved a change order to wrap up a $300,000 sewer project near the Countryside subdivision.More >>
Last month, Joplin City Officials made a presentation to council members about some possible changes for downtown parking. It met with resistance and was tabled for later discussion. That discussion came tonight.More >>
