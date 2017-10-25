Quantcast

JPD Incident Spotlight - Wednesday 10/25/2017 - KOAM TV 7

JPD Incident Spotlight - Wednesday 10/25/2017

JPD Incident Spotlight - Wednesday 10/25/2017

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
One of our officers saw a Ford Ranger westbound on 7th at 1:38 this morning, driving with no lights on as it passed Wal-Mart. The officer turned on his lights and sirens and the truck continued driving westbound, all over the road. The truck continued past 7th and Schifferdecker. After passing the Golf Course and still driving the truck suddenly turned left across the roadway, drove over the curb on the opposite side of 7th and stopped facing back eastbound. The 54 year old male driver from Joplin was found to have a 5 year denial on his driver's license due to previous DWI's and was intoxicated again. He was arrested for felony DWI and other charges.
 

