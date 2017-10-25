Human Remains Discovered in Kansas Storage Unit

Authorities say human remains have been found in a suburban Kansas City storage unit.

Lenexa Kansas police said in a news release that the discovery was made Tuesday night as officers were checking on a report that people had been sleeping in one of the units at a U-Haul Moving and Storage facility.

The release says police are conducting a "death investigation."

"We're still working on a time line as far as how long they may have been there but I can say they remain such that they were not readily identifiable sex, age, race," said Danny Chavez with the Lenexa Police Department.

Detectives are working to identify the person they found and the cause of death.



