Quantcast

Oklahoma Budget Proposal Fails - KOAM TV 7

Oklahoma Budget Proposal Fails

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

  

    An effort to fill a $215-million budget gap in The Oklahoma budget has been shot down in the Oklahoma House
    The bill would have raised taxes on cigarettes by a $1.50 a pack, raised the tax on motor fuel by six cents a gallon, and raised the tax on alcohol.  
    Republicans had hoped to use that money to patch the budget hole.
    The plan also had a $3,000 pay raise for teachers and $1,000 pay hike for some state workers.
    But the bill faced bipartisan opposition, especially from Democrats.   
      "You're asking us to vote for a tax increase to fund a plan that will still leave us $17 million in the hole and  $400 million in the hole next year to cut more services for education health care and public safety?" Democratic Representative Scott Inman asked on the House floor.  "Can you explain to me why it makes any financial sense?"
    Democrats insisted on an increase in the production tax on oil and natural gas, but Republicans argued that wouldn't be necessary.
    "The economy's improving," said Republican Representative Kevin Wallace.  "Projections should have more to appropriate in this coming year's budget."
      House members voted 54-44 on Tuesday for the proposal, well short of the 76 votes needed for passage. The rejection forces leaders back to the negotiating table.

      Earlier Tuesday, thousands of people had packed the Oklahoma Capitol to urge legislators to block pending cuts to health and social services programs.
    Demonstrators donned green hats and chanted "save our services" as they thronged the fourth-floor rotunda asking lawmakers to restore funding for the mentally ill, the disabled, and poor children and seniors. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol estimated a crowd of about 2,000.
    


 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • A Hero Returns Home

    A Hero Returns Home

    Thursday, October 26 2017 12:25 AM EDT2017-10-26 04:25:22 GMT

    After being badly burned by a murder suspect, Baxter Springs Patrolman Jimmy Hamilton is out of the hospital and back home.

    More >>

    After being badly burned by a murder suspect, Baxter Springs Patrolman Jimmy Hamilton is out of the hospital and back home.

    More >>

  • El Dorado Springs Shooting Investigation

    El Dorado Springs Shooting Investigation

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 8:33 PM EDT2017-10-26 00:33:11 GMT

    Police release the name of a victim who died of a gunshot wound to the head in El Dorado Springs, Missouri.  Police say officers responded to a call on October 23rd about a person lying partially in the street near South Summer and East Joe Davis streets. That's where they found 34-year-old Brandon S. Keith lying unresponsive.  He was taken to Cedar County Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Mercy Hospital in Springfield where he died. Chief Jarrod Schiereck says a c...

    More >>

    Police release the name of a victim who died of a gunshot wound to the head in El Dorado Springs, Missouri.  Police say officers responded to a call on October 23rd about a person lying partially in the street near South Summer and East Joe Davis streets. That's where they found 34-year-old Brandon S. Keith lying unresponsive.  He was taken to Cedar County Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Mercy Hospital in Springfield where he died. Chief Jarrod Schiereck says a c...

    More >>

  • Purchase Agreement Between City Of Joplin And MSSU For Old Library Building May Be Few Days Away

    Purchase Agreement Between City Of Joplin And MSSU For Old Library Building May Be Few Days Away

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 6:30 PM EDT2017-10-25 22:30:41 GMT

    "The next step would be to go back to (City) Council and have them approve the contract, and then we would sign it."

    More >>

    "The next step would be to go back to (City) Council and have them approve the contract, and then we would sign it."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.