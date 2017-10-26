A Hero Returns Home

Patrolman Jimmy Hamilton was one of 3 Baxter Springs officers who responded to a domestic disturbance last month. They encountered a suspect who was using fuel as a weapon, and that man threw gasoline on the responding officers before setting them on fire.

Around 30% of Hamilton's body was badly burned, but after a month in Mercy's Springfield burn unit, he's finally home.

"The staff in the burn unit were great. They worked with me and taught me a lot of stuff like how to do the stretches, so my skin doesn't tighten up," said Hamilton.

Jimmy Hamilton has a long road ahead of him, 18 months of estimated recovery, but his doctors say he's off to a phenomenal start.

"They said they'd hardly ever seen somebody recover that quickly, as well as dismissed from the burn unit to go straight home," said Hamilton.

Officer Hamilton's recovery is proceeding quicker than expected, and he and his wife can't thank his medical staff enough. But they also give a lot of credit to the Baxter Springs Community. There were multiple fundraisers for the Hamilton family, as well as a Gofundme page, and even a Facebook page where well-wishers could show their support

"I feel very blessed. Me and Jimmy have been overwhelmed with the prayers and donations that help us out. The Baxter Springs community and surrounding police departments have been awesome," said Jimmy's wife Trina Dawn.

Jimmy isn't sure when he'll be back on the job, but he says he's determined to return to duty and the streets of Baxter Springs.