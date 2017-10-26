Man With Warrants Found Hiding In A Dryer

On Wednesday afternoon, October 25th, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies went to 8836 County Road 70, in Reeds to look for Randall Tucker, who had two active warrants for his arrest.

Deputies were given permission to enter the house to look for Mr. Tucker, even though the home owner stated Mr. Tucker was not at the residence. Following a brief search of the residence, Mr. Tucker was located hiding in the clothes dryer. He was taken into custody without incident.