Bomb Threat at at Jay VA Outpatient Clinic

Bomb Threat at at Jay VA Outpatient Clinic

Updated:
FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS -

On October 26 at approximately 9:50am, staff reported that a bomb threat was made to the Jay Clinic of the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO). The local police were immediately contacted, and VHSO activated its emergency operations plan. As a precautionary measure, the clinic has been placed on lockdown. All staff and patients are safe and are being evacuated. The clinic will be closed for the rest of the day as a precautionary measure.

“The safety of patients, their loved ones and staff is our first priority,” stated Medical Center Director Bryan C. Matthews.  “We are following appropriate processes and procedures for everyone’s safety.”

We are working to determine the credibility of the threat and to ensure that both staff and patients remain safe.

As more information is available we will be providing updates through regular media briefings and at our website at https://www.fayettevillear.va.gov/emergency/index.asp.  For more information contact Wanda Shull, Public Affairs Officer, at (479) 443-4301 ext. 65127.

