Suicide Hotline Counselors on How They Effort to Save Lives

We talked with a Joplin Museum Board member who has a piece of JFK history of his own.More >>
We talked with a Joplin Museum Board member who has a piece of JFK history of his own.More >>
Teen suicide has drawn a lot of attention, but currently it’s career and middle aged individuals who take their own lives at the highest rate. Those who are forty-five to sixty-four years old. And a thousand Missourians are lost every year to suicide. That’s too many according the Ozark Center which operates the crisis line. But connecting with a counselor can help.More >>
Teen suicide has drawn a lot of attention, but currently it’s career and middle aged individuals who take their own lives at the highest rate. Those who are forty-five to sixty-four years old. And a thousand Missourians are lost every year to suicide. That’s too many according the Ozark Center which operates the crisis line. But connecting with a counselor can help.More >>
After being badly burned by a murder suspect, Baxter Springs Patrolman Jimmy Hamilton is out of the hospital and back home.More >>
After being badly burned by a murder suspect, Baxter Springs Patrolman Jimmy Hamilton is out of the hospital and back home.More >>
El Dorado Springs police are looking for Charles Shane Green.. a person of interest in the department's ongoing homicide investigation.More >>
El Dorado Springs police are looking for Charles Shane Green.. a person of interest in the department's ongoing homicide investigation.More >>
"The next step would be to go back to (City) Council and have them approve the contract, and then we would sign it."More >>
"The next step would be to go back to (City) Council and have them approve the contract, and then we would sign it."More >>
Dwayne Cunningham drove almost an hour for this press event to show his support for the new bill that's adding more regulations to abortion facilities in Missouri. "I wouldn't be here without a mom. Neither would you. You wouldn't be here without a mom. Women are important to our society and i agree with what they're doing" he says. One of the new regulations are that abortion facilities can not demand that an ambulance arrive at their facility without it's sirens and l...More >>
Dwayne Cunningham drove almost an hour for this press event to show his support for the new bill that's adding more regulations to abortion facilities in Missouri. "I wouldn't be here without a mom. Neither would you. You wouldn't be here without a mom. Women are important to our society and i agree with what they're doing" he says. One of the new regulations are that abortion facilities can not demand that an ambulance arrive at their facility without it's sirens and l...More >>
Teen suicide has drawn a lot of attention, but currently it’s career and middle aged individuals who take their own lives at the highest rate. Those who are forty-five to sixty-four years old. And a thousand Missourians are lost every year to suicide. That’s too many according the Ozark Center which operates the crisis line. But connecting with a counselor can help.More >>
Teen suicide has drawn a lot of attention, but currently it’s career and middle aged individuals who take their own lives at the highest rate. Those who are forty-five to sixty-four years old. And a thousand Missourians are lost every year to suicide. That’s too many according the Ozark Center which operates the crisis line. But connecting with a counselor can help.More >>
An indoor gun range is under construction on West Belle Center and the owner promises safety. Joplin Centerfire will offer twelve shooting lanes.More >>
An indoor gun range is under construction on West Belle Center and the owner promises safety. Joplin Centerfire will offer twelve shooting lanes.More >>
A Webb City artist's creativity in oil paint and water colors is on display in Carthage. The works of Michael Steddum called Unleashed! Dog Show are being shown through November 12th.More >>
A Webb City artist's creativity in oil paint and water colors is on display in Carthage. The works of Michael Steddum called Unleashed! Dog Show are being shown through November 12th.More >>
Shots fired in a Joplin neighborhood. It happened around two o'clock this afternoon between 15th and 18th streets in Joplin.More >>
Shots fired in a Joplin neighborhood. It happened around two o'clock this afternoon between 15th and 18th streets in Joplin.More >>
The state of Missouri has a no-texting law for drivers twenty-one and under. But the Missouri Department of Transportation is challenging all drivers to honor the ban tomorrow. Friday, October 20th is Buckle Up, Phone Down Day.More >>
The state of Missouri has a no-texting law for drivers twenty-one and under. But the Missouri Department of Transportation is challenging all drivers to honor the ban tomorrow. Friday, October 20th is Buckle Up, Phone Down Day.More >>
Rebuilding Goodman elementary could cost more than insurance will cover. On Monday, the Neosho Board of Education saw preliminary plans for rebuilding with estimated cost at ten million dollars or more. Its insurance carrier offered nine point one million dollars.More >>
Rebuilding Goodman elementary could cost more than insurance will cover. On Monday, the Neosho Board of Education saw preliminary plans for rebuilding with estimated cost at ten million dollars or more. Its insurance carrier offered nine point one million dollars.More >>
More than four hundred turn out for summit on opioid abuse.More >>
More than four hundred turn out for summit on opioid abuse.More >>
It was an uncommon pairing in Fort Scott Sunday: wines and canines. The Beaux Arts Centre Tasting Room hosted the event that included a howl-o-ween canine costume contest.More >>
It was an uncommon pairing in Fort Scott Sunday: wines and canines. The Beaux Arts Centre Tasting Room hosted the event that included a howl-o-ween canine costume contest.More >>
Its carnival time in Pittsburg where the Meadowlark elementary parent/teachers organization is throwing the party. The PTO fall carnival offered an inflatable slide,bean bag and ring toss games and raffles.More >>
Its carnival time in Pittsburg where the Meadowlark elementary parent/teachers organization is throwing the party. The PTO fall carnival offered an inflatable slide,bean bag and ring toss games and raffles.More >>
The Joplin public library offered much more than books to youth ready for Halloween. Something creepy was being created there Saturday afternoon..More >>
The Joplin public library offered much more than books to youth ready for Halloween. Something creepy was being created there Saturday afternoon..More >>