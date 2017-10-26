Quantcast

Senate Committee Advances Brownback Nomination

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
    Kansas Governor Sam Brownback is one step closer to a new job.
    The Republican-led Senate Foreign Relations Committee narrowly approved the nomination of Brownback to be U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.
    On an 11-10 vote Thursday, the panel recommended that the full Senate consider President Donald Trump's selection of Brownback for the State Department post.
      Brownback thanked the committee in a tweet "for voting on my nomination favorably."
    LGBT rights groups decry Brownback's nomination because of his conservative views on issues such as same-sex marriage.
    During his confirmation hearing, Brownback defended his decision as Kansas governor to scrap an executive order that barred discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. He says state lawmakers should have resolved the matter, not the governor.
    Brownback made Kansas an economic laboratory by aggressively cutting taxes.

    When President Trump announced the nomination in July, Brownback said he would step down from his position as governor, if the U.S. Senate confirms his appointment to the ambassador position.  Lieutenant Governor Jeff Colyer would become acting governor for the remainder of Brownback's term.  Colyer, 57, is a plastic surgeon and previously served as a member of the Kansas House of Representatives from 2007 to 2009, then in Kansas Senate from 2009 to 2011. Colyer resigned his Senate seat in January 2011, prior to taking the oath of office as Lieutenant Governor.  Brownback and Colyer were reelected in 2014.

    Colyer has announced he'll seek the Republican nomination for governor in 2018. Colyer joins a crowded Republican field that already includes Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, among others
    

