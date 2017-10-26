Four arrested for burglary of Quaker Mill Store

Quantcast

JASPER COUNTY, MISSOURI -

On 10-08-2017, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary at the Quaker Mill Store, 21461 Maverick Road, near Purcell, Mo.  The subsequent investigation found that four suspects were involved; all four subjects have been located and arrested.

During the course of the investigation it was discovered that two of the individuals were also involved in the burglary, and vandalism, of the Purcell Baptist Church.

The four subjects involved are as follows:

Michael Dalton White, 18 years old, from Joplin, was arrested for the Quaker Mill Store burglary and Purcell Baptist Church burglary / vandalism.  Charges were filed by the prosecutor’s office for 2nd degree Burglary. 

Joshua Matthew Armstrong, 18 years old, from Joplin, was arrested for the Quaker Mill Store burglary and Purcell Baptist Church burglary / vandalism.  Charges were filed by the prosecutor’s office for 2nd degree Burglary. 

Christopher Neal Myers, 17 years old, from Joplin, was arrested for the Quaker Mill store burglary.  Charges were sent to the prosecutor’s office, and are still pending due to this being a recent arrest. 

The fourth suspect, a juvenile male- arrested and turned over to the Jasper County Juvenile authorities for the Quaker Mill store burglary. 

