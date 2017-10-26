Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Arrest Suspect After Threatening Posts

On 10/25/17 Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office were made aware of potentially threatening remark being made on the website Topix.com The racially charged posts were made on two threads announcing the winner of Queen Neelah LXXVI pageant.

A user posting under the screen name "Revolution Calling" made multiple threats of physical harm and accompanied the text posts with links to white supremacist.

After a fast paced but through investigations detectives arrested Suspect #1, 25, of Independence in connection with the Topix.com posts.

Suspect #1 is being held at the Montgomery County Department of Corrections with a recommended charge of Criminal Threat; a severity level 9, person felony.

"We will investigate all credible threats, including those made online. These threats are taken seriously and supposed online anonymity will not protect you from being identified by law enforcement." said Sheriff Robert Dierks.

The Sheriff's Office would like to thank the members of the community who came forward with information which helped lead to Smith's identification

The related post on Topix.com have since been removed.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in court of law.