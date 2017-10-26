Midwest Classic Bowl Coming to Miami

RELEASE FROM MIAMI CONVENTION AND VISITORS BUREAU:

(Miami, OK) - In December, Miami, Oklahoma will welcome the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) to town for one of eight Championship Football Bowl Games. The Midwest Classic Bowl, presented by Downstream Resort is scheduled for Sunday, December 3, 2017 and will be held at the City of Miami’s Multi-Purpose Sports Complex at Red Robertson Field on the campus of NEO A&M.

The Midwest Classic Bowl has been sanctioned by the NJCAA for three years at the Miami site, which is home to NEO A&M College Athletics, Miami Public Schools Athletics and City of Miami tourism events such as the Oklahoma Eight-Man Coaches Association’s All-Star Football Game.

Additional event sponsors include the Miami OK Convention & Visitors Bureau, City of Miami, Midwest Team Sports, Adidas, Steve & Barbara Owens, Steve Owens & Associates, Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA), Sodexo at NEO, Crossland Construction and the Miami Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets for the bowl game are available online at www.midwestclassicbowl.com. Admission is $10 for adults and $6 for students.

“We are excited to host this national level event in Miami,” stated Dean Kruithof, Miami’s City Manager. “Our Tourism Department has been hard at work on this game and we look forward to showcasing our city and stadium on such a high level among other elite championship bowl game sites,” Kruithof added.

Two teams will be selected by a local selection committee and announced by the NJCAA on Wednesday, November 15, 2017. Teams will arrive in Miami on Friday, December 1, 2017. On Saturday, prior to game day, the teams will take part in community activities and will enjoy an evening banquet where both teams will be honored for their accomplishments this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 3, 2017.

Sponsorships are still available for the VIP Event Sponsor level ($800) and the Event Sponsor level ($300). Those interested can contact Amanda Davis, Bowl Game Director at 918-541-2260 or by email at adavis@miamiokla.net. Deadline for sponsorships is November 17.

For more information about this event, visit the facebook page (Midwest Classic Bowl) or contact the Miami OK Convention & Visitors Bureau at 918-542-4435.