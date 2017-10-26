14 NEO Finishes Regular Season Against #4 Blinn

With a win Pitt State would be back over .500 for the first time since mid-September.More >>
With a win Pitt State would be back over .500 for the first time since mid-September.More >>
The Raiders will begin pool play in the state tournament with three matches Friday.More >>
The Raiders will begin pool play in the state tournament with three matches Friday.More >>
the Golden Norse are 6-2 on the season and 4-2 in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference.More >>
the Golden Norse are 6-2 on the season and 4-2 in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference.More >>
The Midwest Classic Bowl has been sanctioned by the NJCAA for three years at the Miami site.More >>
The Midwest Classic Bowl has been sanctioned by the NJCAA for three years at the Miami site.More >>
The Dragons will host the Washington Wildcats in the first round of the 5A bracket Friday.More >>
The Dragons will host the Washington Wildcats in the first round of the 5A bracket Friday.More >>
The Lions and Riverhawks are both winless heading into Saturday's game.More >>
The Lions and Riverhawks are both winless heading into Saturday's game.More >>
We talked with a Joplin Museum Board member who has a piece of JFK history of his own.More >>
We talked with a Joplin Museum Board member who has a piece of JFK history of his own.More >>
Teen suicide has drawn a lot of attention, but currently it’s career and middle aged individuals who take their own lives at the highest rate. Those who are forty-five to sixty-four years old. And a thousand Missourians are lost every year to suicide. That’s too many according the Ozark Center which operates the crisis line. But connecting with a counselor can help.More >>
Teen suicide has drawn a lot of attention, but currently it’s career and middle aged individuals who take their own lives at the highest rate. Those who are forty-five to sixty-four years old. And a thousand Missourians are lost every year to suicide. That’s too many according the Ozark Center which operates the crisis line. But connecting with a counselor can help.More >>
After being badly burned by a murder suspect, Baxter Springs Patrolman Jimmy Hamilton is out of the hospital and back home.More >>
After being badly burned by a murder suspect, Baxter Springs Patrolman Jimmy Hamilton is out of the hospital and back home.More >>
El Dorado Springs police are looking for Charles Shane Green.. a person of interest in the department's ongoing homicide investigation.More >>
El Dorado Springs police are looking for Charles Shane Green.. a person of interest in the department's ongoing homicide investigation.More >>
"The next step would be to go back to (City) Council and have them approve the contract, and then we would sign it."More >>
"The next step would be to go back to (City) Council and have them approve the contract, and then we would sign it."More >>
Dwayne Cunningham drove almost an hour for this press event to show his support for the new bill that's adding more regulations to abortion facilities in Missouri. "I wouldn't be here without a mom. Neither would you. You wouldn't be here without a mom. Women are important to our society and i agree with what they're doing" he says. One of the new regulations are that abortion facilities can not demand that an ambulance arrive at their facility without it's sirens and l...More >>
Dwayne Cunningham drove almost an hour for this press event to show his support for the new bill that's adding more regulations to abortion facilities in Missouri. "I wouldn't be here without a mom. Neither would you. You wouldn't be here without a mom. Women are important to our society and i agree with what they're doing" he says. One of the new regulations are that abortion facilities can not demand that an ambulance arrive at their facility without it's sirens and l...More >>