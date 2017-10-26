Frontenac VB Hits the Road to Salina

Quantcast

The Frontenac Raiders are back in the 4A-DII state tournament for the first time since 2015. On Thursday, the team hit the road to Salina to get ready for day one Friday.

The Raiders won a sub-state on their home floor last Saturday, beating Galena in the semifinals and Baxter Springs in the title match.

Frontenac head into the state tournament as the #7 seed with a 21-19 record. The team will play three matches in pool play Friday. They'll face #2 Nickerson at 4:30, #3 Burlington at 5:30, and #6 Holton at 7:30.

"We knew it wasn't going to pretty when we started but we knew the finish is what we wanted to focus on," says head coach Cassie Rhuems, "Last Saturday at sub-state my kids played the best volleyball they've played all season."

"Getting there is a big deal and we're just glad to have that but we are striving to get somewhere," adds Frontenac junior Madison Davis, "not just go up there and lose all of our games."

