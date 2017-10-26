Classified JFK Files to be Released Will Come Without Hundreds of Records

(AP) - President Donald Trump blocked the release of hundreds of records on the John F. Kennedy assassination Thursday night, bending to CIA and FBI appeals, while the National Archives moved to turn over some 2,800 other records.



"I have no choice," Trump said in a memo, citing "potentially irreversible harm" to national security if he were to allow all records out now. He was placing those files under a six-month review while letting the 2,800 others come out Thursday evening, racing a deadline to honor a law mandating their release.

Officials say Trump will impress upon federal agencies that "only in the rarest cases" should JFK files stay secret after the six-month review.

---

(Joplin) Much of the nation eagerly awaits the federal government releasing the previously secret JFK assassination documents. Historians are, of course, among the many people waiting to see if there are any new revelations about the assassination.

We talked with a Joplin Museum Board member who has a piece of JFK history of his own.

Allen Shirley knows how much of history is a matter of perspective.

"One of the things about history," says Shirley, "Is that if you've lived it, a lot of times people will attach a little less significance to it. It's really not history to you. You just lived it."

Harlin Veasey drove towards what would become history. He was a driver in President Kennedy's motorcade during his assassination.

"Just like your generation with 9/11 will remember exactly where they were at and what they were doing when they heard about the event," says Shirley.

Shirley bought a card signed by Veasey. It's part of 400 other historical items in Shirley's collection, covering about 400 years of history. Time moves on, and maybe so did Veasey.

"They've had enough time to look back and realize this will be historic, and I was involved with an event in history that was unique," says Shirley.

President Kennedy and Lee Harvey Oswald were pronounced dead at the same hospital.

"That was one of those quirky ironies of history," says Shirley.

Several other ironies have fueled the many conspiracy theories over the President's assassination.

Shirley himself wonders, "Who was involved in this, from the minute details?"

Answers may or may not come from the records being unsealed by the federal government. Shirley says having more public eyes on those documents may create more conspiracy theories.

But a common perspective from people then over what happened still prevails...

Shirley says, "Oh my God. Can you believe what happened?"

...The answer may always be no.

The National Archives in Washington is responsible for releasing the material but experts say it will take days if not weeks to make sense of it all.