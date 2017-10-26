Quantcast

Busting The Bad Guys - With Facebook - KOAM TV 7

Busting The Bad Guys - With Facebook

Updated:

     It seems more and more, social media sites like Facebook and Twitter are playing pivotal roles in helping law enforcement agencies fight crime.
     Case in point a case this week in Jasper County.
Here's the most recent example of social media and the long arm of the law.
The Jasper County Sheriff's office posted some surveillance photos of a couple who allegedly stole a persons ATM card -- and began using it at ATM's in the Joplin area.
56,000 -- that's the number of views the post got within just a few hours -- and in 24 hours, with the help of the public through Facebook, the couple was positively identified, taken into custody, and are awaiting formal charges.
Kaiser: "Now with the power of Facebook and the power of social media, we can track people down in a very short period of time because of that, just sheer force multiplier by having the public helping us out by looking for people, so it's a great tool for us."
And that tool -- is one that many in the community are getting behind.
Babcock: "The only people that aren't going to like it are the bad guys, the rest of us think it's a great idea because, you can catch 'em faster, because word of mouth is the fastest thing...on social media."
Johnson: "Everybody from, what?...10 to 80 uses Facebook, so I think it's a real good instrument for them to use."
Patty Johnson says she's not on Facebook for hours at a time, but...
Johnson: "I would highly recommend anybody does have a theft, contact your police first and then by all means use Facebook."
     Sheriff Kaiser says there are some instances when they may not post information to Facebook primarily if they're concerned the person they're looking for may flee or destroy evidence.
 

MORE TOP NEWS

Local News

Chris Warner
Reporter

A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..

Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.

Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com

  • Chris WarnerMore>>

  • Busting The Bad Guys - With Facebook

    Busting The Bad Guys - With Facebook

    Thursday, October 26 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-10-27 00:02:58 GMT

         It seems more and more, social media sites like Facebook and Twitter are playing pivotal roles in helping law enforcement agencies fight crime.      Case in point a case this week in Jasper County.

    More >>

         It seems more and more, social media sites like Facebook and Twitter are playing pivotal roles in helping law enforcement agencies fight crime.      Case in point a case this week in Jasper County.

    More >>

  • County Jails Won't Receive Reimbursement For Housing Inmates...For Now

    County Jails Won't Receive Reimbursement For Housing Inmates...For Now

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-10-25 23:46:27 GMT

         Officials with the Missouri Department of Corrections say they're out of money this quarter for their jail reimbursement program. Jennings:  "When we've had an inmate in our facility for x amount of time, and then when that person is convicted, there's a reimbursement through the state for the housing for that time period."

    More >>

         Officials with the Missouri Department of Corrections say they're out of money this quarter for their jail reimbursement program. Jennings:  "When we've had an inmate in our facility for x amount of time, and then when that person is convicted, there's a reimbursement through the state for the housing for that time period."

    More >>

  • Nevada Regional Medical Center & Freeman Health System Strengthening Their Partnership

    Nevada Regional Medical Center & Freeman Health System Strengthening Their Partnership

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 8:53 PM EDT2017-10-25 00:53:09 GMT

         The City of Nevada has passed an emergency ordinance to pursue a new management contract for the Nevada Regional Medical Center with Freeman Health System.

    More >>

         The City of Nevada has passed an emergency ordinance to pursue a new management contract for the Nevada Regional Medical Center with Freeman Health System.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.