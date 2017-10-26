Quantcast

State and Local Officials Tour Baxter Springs Industries

State and Local Officials Tour Baxter Springs Industries

Updated:
BAXTER SPRINGS, KANSAS -

Local leaders today took a bus tour of Baxter Springs, Kansas. The tour started at Bagcraft and ended at ATEC steel this afternoon. American Bank organized the event to give city and state officials a better idea of Southeast Kansas industries and their needs.

Kansas Interim Secretary of Commerce said, "We're down here seeing these companies. First time I've toured some of these companies. What are their needs? What are their greatest needs? And of course workforce is always one that comes up at the top of the list so talking about that."

State officials say the main problem they see is a shortage of a skilled workforce.

