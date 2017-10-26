Disaster Drill

Kansas Task Force 4 is a local disaster response team comprised of members of multiple Kansas fire departments. They spent Thursday simulating their response to a tornado strike, an exercise that provides priceless, hands on training.More >>
Kansas Task Force 4 is a local disaster response team comprised of members of multiple Kansas fire departments. They spent Thursday simulating their response to a tornado strike, an exercise that provides priceless, hands on training.More >>
We talked with a Joplin Museum Board member who has a piece of JFK history of his own.More >>
We talked with a Joplin Museum Board member who has a piece of JFK history of his own.More >>
Teen suicide has drawn a lot of attention, but currently it’s career and middle aged individuals who take their own lives at the highest rate. Those who are forty-five to sixty-four years old. And a thousand Missourians are lost every year to suicide. That’s too many according the Ozark Center which operates the crisis line. But connecting with a counselor can help.More >>
Teen suicide has drawn a lot of attention, but currently it’s career and middle aged individuals who take their own lives at the highest rate. Those who are forty-five to sixty-four years old. And a thousand Missourians are lost every year to suicide. That’s too many according the Ozark Center which operates the crisis line. But connecting with a counselor can help.More >>
After being badly burned by a murder suspect, Baxter Springs Patrolman Jimmy Hamilton is out of the hospital and back home.More >>
After being badly burned by a murder suspect, Baxter Springs Patrolman Jimmy Hamilton is out of the hospital and back home.More >>
El Dorado Springs police are looking for Charles Shane Green.. a person of interest in the department's ongoing homicide investigation.More >>
El Dorado Springs police are looking for Charles Shane Green.. a person of interest in the department's ongoing homicide investigation.More >>
"The next step would be to go back to (City) Council and have them approve the contract, and then we would sign it."More >>
"The next step would be to go back to (City) Council and have them approve the contract, and then we would sign it."More >>