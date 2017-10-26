Woman Sentenced for Deadly McDonald County Home Invasion

A southwest Missouri woman involved in a deadly 2014 home invasion was sentenced Thursday after entering a plea.

The trial for Tomi Jo Stanley was set to begin on Halloween.

However, Stanley pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. A second-degree murder charge was dropped as part of the plea deal.

Stanley and three male co-defendants had originally been accused of murdering Rodney Frederick, who was shot to death at a McDonald County home in October, 2014.

The convicted gunman, Carl Lee Jackson, had been sentenced to life in prison for first degree murder in the case.

Like Stanley, the other co-defendants were each given 15-year prison sentences.

