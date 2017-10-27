Quantcast

Pedestrian Killed on I-44

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Joplin Police are investigating a pedestrian killed on I-44 Thursday night. According to the press release police received reports of a man laying on the road at 4.2mm Eastbound I-44.  Investigators found that a semi struck a pedestrian.  The pedestrian identity has not yet been released.  Missouri Highway Patrol did locate the truck and its driver at Flying J Truck Stop. No word on if charges could be filed on the truck driver. 

