Fugitive Captured at a Pittsburg Hotel

Area law officers have arrested a man suspected in a high speed chase, crash and carjacking.

They found 39-year-old Ricky Landreth of Lamar, Missouri in a room at the Pittsburg, Kansas Regency Inn Hotel late last night.

Investigators say earlier yesterday, he had led officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen car, north on eye-49 in Barton County, Missouri.

Authorities say he hit a truck on the one-60 off-ramp --- then forced an elderly woman out of her s-u-v, stole it and got away.

Barton County authorities passed on information to the Pittsburg P.D. -- which led to the arrest.

Landreth had been wanted out of Texas for felony warrants that included assault on a law officer, drug crimes and car theft.

----

FOLLOWING IS THE NEWS RELEASE FROM THE PITTSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT:

On October 26, 2017, at approximately 11:00 pm, the police department received information from the Barton County, Missouri Sheriff's Department about the possible whereabouts of 39 year old Ricky Landreth.

Landreth was reported to have led Missouri law enforcement agencies on a high speed pursuit earlier in the day, and was also involved in a carjacking, where a female was thrown from her vehicle.

At approximately 12:30 am, October 27, officers located Landreth in a Regency Inn hotel room, where he was taken into custody for the Missouri charges and a Texas arrest warrant.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700, or at our tip line, (620) 231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.

----

FOLLOWING IS A RELEASE FROM JASPER POLICE:

On Thursday, October 26th, 2017 at around 12:15 pm, a Jasper PD officer attempted to stop a silver Ford Mustang near the intersection of Thorn Rd. and I-49, in reference to suspicious activity and a traffic violation.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Rick Landreth of Lamar (recently moved here from Texas) fled from the officer. A pursuit ensued north on I-49 towards Lamar. Landreth exited on the Hwy 160 offramp where he lost control of his vehicle and struck a truck with a male and a pregnant female inside. Landreth reportedly exited his vehicle and approached a white SUV which was stopped due to the traffic collision, driven by an elderly woman. Landreth reportedly forced the woman out of her vehicle in a violent manner and drove off in her vehicle. Jasper PD officer attempted to catch up to the fleeing SUV but did not locate. The stolen SUV was later found, and an extensive search of the area was done by area law enforcement agencies. Landreth was not captured at that time.

Landreth was wanted out of Texas for felony warrants that included poss. of controlled substance, evading arrest, assault on law enforcement officer and motor vehicle theft.

The vehicle was later reported stolen by the owner. A handgun was also found in the vehicle.









