Joplin Police Work to Identify Man Struck and Killed on I-44

Police are investigating the death of a man who was struck and killed by a semi truck on Interstate 44. It happened shortly after 11 last night near mile marker four, eastbound on the interstate.

Police say a truck driver says he thought he hit an animal or debris, then drove to the Flying J truck stop to survey any damage to his truck. The truck driver says that's when he realized he may have hit something else.

Police are still trying to identify the man who died.

"No identification on him," says Captain Trevor Duncan with the Joplin Police Department. "We start looking at things such as tattoos, who's been reported to us as missing, who it possibly could be. Worse case scenario, there's finger prints or DNA or things along those lines."

"We've received several calls from people concerned that it might be their loved one. We don't have a lot of information to really narrow that down. We look through missing person reports. We take those calls to determine if it may or may not be those people. We are releasing it is a black male. That may eliminate some of those people who are concerned," says Duncan.

Police continue to investigate the incident, and no charges have been filed against the truck driver.