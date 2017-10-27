Crocktober: Turkey CrockPot

Turkey CrockPot - from Shirley Beneke, Parsons KS
5-7lb Turkey Breast
1 pkg dry onion soup mix
16 oz can whole cranberry sauce
Place turkey in slow cooker. Combine soup mix and cranberry sauce. Spread over turkey. Cover. Cook on low for 8 hours. Serve over rice.
Nicole and Sam Ervin are a happy and healthy couple looking forward to their family's future. But that hasn't always been their reality. "I was so involved in the drug itself..I couldn't stop" says Nicole. The Ervins were convicted for manufacturing meth and child endangerment. "We ended up in drug court and it literally saved the lives of me my husband, my 6 kids" Jason Ishamael is the Ottawa County Drug Court Coordinator. "We take people with s...
"We've received several calls from people concerned that it might be their loved one."
Kansas Task Force 4 is a local disaster response team comprised of members of multiple Kansas fire departments. They spent Thursday simulating their response to a tornado strike, an exercise that provides priceless, hands on training.
We talked with a Joplin Museum Board member who has a piece of JFK history of his own.
Teen suicide has drawn a lot of attention, but currently it's career and middle aged individuals who take their own lives at the highest rate. Those who are forty-five to sixty-four years old. And a thousand Missourians are lost every year to suicide. That's too many according the Ozark Center which operates the crisis line. But connecting with a counselor can help.
After being badly burned by a murder suspect, Baxter Springs Patrolman Jimmy Hamilton is out of the hospital and back home.
1 (3 pound) sirloin pork roast 1 tablespoon vegetable oil 2 tablespoons soy flour blend 2 tablespoon brown sugar 1 teaspoon ground cumin 1 teaspoon smoked paprika ½ teaspoon garlic salt ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon 1 cup apple juice Brush roast with vegetable oil. Combine in small bowl soy flour blend, brown sugar, cumin, smoked paprika, garlic salt and cinnamon. Coat roast with spice mixture. Place roast in slow cooker. Add apple juice.
Season chicken and put into bottom of large size crockpot. Add soup on top of chicken and then the cut up butter on top of soup. Pour broth over top of all.
1 head romain lettuce, torn 1 medium tomato, diced 1/2 pound taco meat Shredded cheese Doritos Chopped onion 1 can black or kidney beans Dressing: Stir together and pour over salad 1/2 cup mayonnaise 1 Tablespoon sugar 1 tablespoon vinegar 1/2 package taco seasoning 1/4 tsp garlic powder
