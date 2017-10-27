Quantcast

Crocktober: Turkey CrockPot

Updated:
PARSONS, KANSAS -

Turkey CrockPot - from Shirley Beneke, Parsons KS

5-7lb Turkey Breast
1 pkg dry onion soup mix
16 oz can whole cranberry sauce

Place turkey in slow cooker. Combine soup mix and cranberry sauce.  Spread over turkey.  Cover.  Cook on low for 8 hours.   Serve over rice.

