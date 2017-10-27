Quantcast

General Mills Employees Donate Gift Baskets To Cancer Patients

Cancer treatment can often be taxing -- both mentally and physically. That's why some General Mills employees in Joplin are lending a helping hand. The employees are donating gift baskets for cancer patients at mercy hospital. They donated laundry baskets filled with snacks, books, and other supplies.

General Mills employee Tabitha Spencer said, "I think it's just important to be a good community citizen and give back when you can. And usually it's something that's really important for us personally, so whatever is near and dear to your heart you should give to."

The employees donated a total of three laundry baskets full of supplies.
 

