Howl 'N Scream - October 28th

The staff and pets of Joplin Humane Society cordially invite YOU and your pet to a day packed with food, fun, fabulous adoption deals! Mark your calendars and save the date; Saturday, October 28th is going to be a day you won’t want to miss!



Start out your day of Fall fun by having your pet’s professional portrait taken at Pet Pics! Photographer Bob Foos with be set up in our Education Room to take your pet’s portrait; families are welcome to pose with their pets, too. There will be Fall and Holiday scene to choose from at a cost of only $20 per package.



There will be lots of fun for children, too! Bring your kids and a Teddy Bear of favorite stuffed animal in need of repair to our “Teddy Bear Clinic”; your children can gown and glove up and work with our veterinarian and help “surgically repair” the stuffed critter. No Teddy Bear, that’s ok! We have a few just in case!

Halloween fun continues in the afternoon with a Pet Costume Contest with prizes in multiple divisions. The costume fun starts sharply at 2:30 pm bring your pet in his or her best Halloween gear and be entered to win a cool prize! All participants will receive a goodie bag.



October is also National Pit Bull Awareness Month. Volunteers will have a booth set up with information about the breed and maybe even a really awesome dog who will offer free smooches!



Adoption deals continue to the end of the month; all dogs over 4 mos are just $20, all pitties and cats are just $10 with an approved application. Take home your new best friend just in time for Fall, which is the purr-fect time to find a new snuggle buddy. Coffee, Cookies and Punch will be available to keep visitors energized throughout the day!



Joplin Humane Society is open Monday-Thursday 1-5pm, Friday 1-6pm, Saturday 10am-5pm and Sunday 1-4pm. More information about our shelter is available at: www.joplinhumane.org and please remember to “Like” us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/JoplinHumane

