Comparing Crime Statistic in Crawford County

Updated:
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KANSAS -

The 2016 Kansas Domestic Violence, Stalking and Rape Report is out.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, there was a 1.3% statewide increase in domestic violence incidents, compared to 2015. As for reported rape incidents in 2016, Kansas saw a slight 0.2% decrease.

KOAM/Fox 14 checked in with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, to find out how the statewide numbers compare with Crawford County.

"Our numbers are showing an increase in rape incidents. Our domestic violence crimes seem to be holding steady right now, as far as incidents that are reported each year," said Sheriff Dan Peak.

Sheriff Peak says his department is concerned about the rise in reported rape cases, but also credits the sexual assault resources in Crawford County with encouraging more victims to come forward. The Crawford County Sheriff's Office has a close working relationship with Pittsburg's Safehouse Crisis Center, and the two have helped each other take care of victims and bring attackers to justice. 

