High School Football Scoreboard -- Oct. 26-27 - KOAM TV 7

High School Football Scoreboard -- Oct. 26-27

Updated:

Postseason Games from Friday, Oct. 27
KSHSAA Class 5A-East – First Round
@ Pittsburg 47, KC-Washington 8

MSHSAA Class 1-District 2 – Semifinals
@ Pierce City 42, Ash Grove 6
Thayer 28, @ Sarcoxie 14

MSHSAA Class 1-District 3 – Semifinals
@ Adrian 34, Liberal 21
Lockwood 28, @ Midway 7

MSHSAA Class 2-District 4 – Semifinals
@ Lamar 57, Warsaw 6

MSHSAA Class 3-District 4 – Semifinals
Mount Vernon 37, @ Seneca 8
Reeds Spring 42, @ Cassville 7

MSHSAA Class 4-District 5 – Semifinals
@ Webb City 40, Camdenton 14
@ Carl Junction 28, West Plains 7

MSHSAA Class 4-District 6 – Semifinals
@ Grain Valley 52, Nevada 14

MSHSAA Class 5-District 5 – Semifinals
@ Carthage 19, Neosho 0

Regular Season Games from Friday, Oct. 27
@ Chanute 42, Independence 20
@ Columbus 63, Parsons 28
@ Fort Scott 71, Ottawa 34
Frontenac 47, @ Baxter Springs 22
Labette County 34, @ Field Kindley 8
@ Yates Center 20, Oswego 18

Afton 68, @ Hulbert 22 
@ Cascia Hall 41, Grove 14
Commerce 42, @ Nowata 7
Destiny Christian 45, @ Welch 0
@ Jay 28, Tahlequah-Sequoyah 27, OT
@ Miami 32, Vinita 19
Rejoice Christian 30, @ Fairland 20
@ Wyandotte 49, Chelsea 13

Regular Season Games from Thursday, Oct. 26
Caney Valley 49, @ Fredonia 14
@ Cherryvale 35, Southeast 6
@ Galena 59, Riverton 7
@ Girard 25, Iola 0
@ Jayhawk-Linn 36, Erie 8
Humboldt 58, @ Northeast 0
Marmaton Valley 68, @ So. Coffey County 22
@ Neodesha 54, Eureka 28
Pleasanton 54, @ Crest 0
@ St. Mary’s Colgan 57, Uniontown 8
St. Paul 37, @ Sedan 18
@ Waverly 48, Altoona-Midway 0
Wesleyan Christian (Bartlesville) 66, @ Chetopa 16

