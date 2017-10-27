High School Football Scoreboard -- Oct. 26-27

Nicole and Sam Ervin are a happy and healthy couple looking forward to their family's future. But that hasn't always been their reality. "I was so involved in the drug itself..I couldn't stop" says Nicole. The Ervins were convicted for manufacturing meth and child endangerment. "We ended up in drug court and it literally saved the lives of me my husband, my 6 kids" Jason Ishamael is the Ottawa County Drug Court Coordinator. "We take people with s...