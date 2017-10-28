PSU WBB Wins Exhibition Opener

Quantcast

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — Madison Northcutt, Mikaela Burgess and Athena Alvarado combined for 57 points as the Pittsburg State University women's basketball team rolled to a 91-48 victory over Bethany College in the Gorillas exhibition game debut Friday (Oct. 27).

Pitt State led just 17-14 after the first quarter, but the Gorillas pulled away by outscoring the Swedes, 22-2, in the decisive second quarter in front of a raucous crowd of 2,445 fans at John Lance Arena that included more than 1,800 area elementary school children.

Northcutt scored a game-high 21 points and added a game-high 13 rebounds in the contest to finish with a double-double. She made nine of 13 shots from the field, blocked three shots and grabbed three steals. Burgess and Alvarado added 18 points apiece. Burgess made three of five 3-pointers and dished out six assists, while Alvarado matched Northcutt with a nine for 13 shooting day.

Elena Flott chipped in with eight points, while Josie Fortney and Brenlee McPherson finished with five points apiece.

Bethany got a team-leading 11 points from Teyha Peters. The Swedes were victimized by 29 turnovers in the contest.

The Gorillas will complete their exhibition schedule on Nov. 5 when Pitt State travels to Allen Fieldhouse to face the University of Kansas Jayhawks at 2 p.m.

