MSSU VB Falls @ UCO

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Edmond, Okla. -- The Missouri Southern volleyball team got 15 kills from Bailey Rexford, but the Lions fell three sets to none tonight at 13th-ranked Central Oklahoma. Individual set scores were 14-25, 18-25, and 19-25. 

Rexford led the Southern (11-15, 4-9 MIAA) attack with 15 kills. Alicia Pickett had six kills and thwo blocks, while Teryn Scott had 13 digs. Bradyn Wall dished out 18 assists, while Morgan Nash had nine of her own. 

UCO (24-3, 11-2 MIAA) got 15 kills from Taylor Bevis. 

The Bronchos led from start to finish in the first set and set two saw three tied scores and two lead changes. Southern faught back from an 8-4 deficit to tie the set at 12 and again at 13, before a kill from Rexford gave the Lions a 14-13 lead. UCO scored three-straight points and the Lions got to within two points at 18-16, but that was as close as they'd get. 

Set three saw three tied scores and one lead change. The Bronchos took an early 7-5 lead and led at one point 21-10. Southern got within five (24-19), before the Bronchos put the match away. 

The Lions will be back in action tomorrrow evening as Southern travels to Pittsburg State. First serve is slated for 6 pm. 

