Gorilla VB Snaps Skid vs. SBU

Updated:

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University volleyball team rallied from down a set to snap a 15-match losing streak with a 3-1 victory over Southwest Baptist University Friday (Oct. 27) at John Lance Arena/Whetzel Court. The Gorillas dropped a 25-22 decision in set one but bounced back to take the match 25-18, 25-11, 25-17.

Pitt State (4-21, 1-12 MIAA) got a match-high 11 kills from both Lauren Regier and Noelle Dooley. Mia Bledsoe added nine kills and Taylor Unke chipped in with seven as the Gorillas outhit SBU (2-25, 1-12 MIAA) .248 to .101 in the match.

Camryn Blanton added 41 assists and four service aces for Pitt State, which generated 10 points off service aces in the match. She also registered a match-high 20 digs to pace the Pitt State defense.

SBU got a team-leading 10 kills from Dana Neal.

Pitt State will return to action at 6 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 28) when the Gorillas host MIAA rival Missouri Southern State University.

