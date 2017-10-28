Quantcast

Southern Women Shut Out SBU 2-0

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

BOLIVAR, Mo. - After both teams went scoreless in the first period, the Missouri Southern soccer team was able to create opportunities by putting pressure on the Southwest Baptist defense, which led the Lions to a 2-0 victory over the Bearcats on the SBU Soccer Field Friday afternoon.
 
The Lions (4-9-3, 4-5-1) remained disciplined throughout 90 minutes as they limited their fouls collectively, finishing the match with eight while SBU (3-12-2, 1-7-1committed 12 fouls, one being very costly.
 
Senior forward Taylor Beck was fouled in the process of making a move into the box, positioning Beck to take advantage and split the defenders. This allowed Carina Calderon the opportunity for the one-on-one shot with the goal keeper where she chipped it right for the score, giving the Lions a 1-0 advantage early in the second period.
 
In the 74th minute, after a punt from SBU's goalkeeper, the Lions took control of the ball when Callie Degani drew a defender toward her area, allowing Glory Amalaha to break free and Degani to find her in stride towards the goal. Amalaha made a move on one defender and took a shot weaving between the pocket which beat the goalie to the right and put MSSU up for good.
 
Goalkeeper Luz Galindo provided another shutdown effort behind an impenetrable back line, accumulating her fourth shutout of the season by making two saves on five shots faced in 90 minutes of play.
 
MSSU returns to Hal Bodon Field for its final home match of the season against Central Oklahoma, on Oct. 29 at 1 pm. Prior to the match, the Lions will recognize five seniors as part of Senior Day this Sunday. 

