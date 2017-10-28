Quantcast

PSU's Jewett Named MIAA XC Coach of the Year - KOAM TV 7

PSU's Jewett Named MIAA XC Coach of the Year

Updated:

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pittsburg State University women's cross country coach Russ Jewett was named the MIAA Coach of the Year Friday (Oct. 27) after leading the Gorillas to the program's ninth all-time MIAA Championship last Saturday (Oct. 21) at Warrensburg, Mo.

The Gorillas scored a meet-low 31 points to claim the conference title by 60 points over second-place Fort Hays State University. Led by MIAA individual champion Piper Misse, the Gorillas placed each of their top seven runners inside the top 20 in the meet.

For Jewett, the MIAA Coach of the Year honor is the 36th in his decorated career as the Gorillas men's and women's cross country and men's and women's track & field coach combined.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Comparing Crime Statistic in Crawford County

    Comparing Crime Statistic in Crawford County

    Friday, October 27 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-10-28 02:19:07 GMT

    The 2016 Kansas Domestic Violence, Stalking and Rape Report is out. 

    More >>

    The 2016 Kansas Domestic Violence, Stalking and Rape Report is out. 

    More >>

  • Budget Shortfalls Could Lead to Outpatient Therapy in Oklahoma

    Budget Shortfalls Could Lead to Outpatient Therapy in Oklahoma

    Friday, October 27 2017 8:48 PM EDT2017-10-28 00:48:51 GMT

    Nicole and Sam Ervin are a happy and healthy couple looking forward to their family's future. But that hasn't always been their reality. "I was so involved in the drug itself..I couldn't stop" says Nicole. The Ervins were convicted for manufacturing meth and child endangerment. "We ended up in drug court and it literally saved the lives of me my husband, my 6 kids" Jason Ishamael is the Ottawa County Drug Court Coordinator. "We take people with s...

    More >>

    Nicole and Sam Ervin are a happy and healthy couple looking forward to their family's future. But that hasn't always been their reality. "I was so involved in the drug itself..I couldn't stop" says Nicole. The Ervins were convicted for manufacturing meth and child endangerment. "We ended up in drug court and it literally saved the lives of me my husband, my 6 kids" Jason Ishamael is the Ottawa County Drug Court Coordinator. "We take people with s...

    More >>

  • Joplin Police Work to Identify Man Struck and Killed on I-44

    Joplin Police Work to Identify Man Struck and Killed on I-44

    Friday, October 27 2017 4:59 PM EDT2017-10-27 20:59:32 GMT

    "We've received several calls from people concerned that it might be their loved one."

    More >>

    "We've received several calls from people concerned that it might be their loved one."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.