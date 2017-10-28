PSU's Jewett Named MIAA XC Coach of the Year

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pittsburg State University women's cross country coach Russ Jewett was named the MIAA Coach of the Year Friday (Oct. 27) after leading the Gorillas to the program's ninth all-time MIAA Championship last Saturday (Oct. 21) at Warrensburg, Mo.



The Gorillas scored a meet-low 31 points to claim the conference title by 60 points over second-place Fort Hays State University. Led by MIAA individual champion Piper Misse, the Gorillas placed each of their top seven runners inside the top 20 in the meet.



For Jewett, the MIAA Coach of the Year honor is the 36th in his decorated career as the Gorillas men's and women's cross country and men's and women's track & field coach combined.