Quantcast

NEO Sets Date for Annual Toilet Paper Game - KOAM TV 7

NEO Sets Date for Annual Toilet Paper Game

Updated:

RELEASE FROM NEO:

Miami, Oklahoma - Friday, October 27, 2017 - Officials at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) are ordering over 600 rolls of toilet paper as they prepare for the first home basketball game of the season. The annual NEO Toilet Paper Game is a tradition at NEO and celebrates the first point of the season. The TP game will be Wednesday, November 1, 2017, as the Golden Norsemen open up the season against Central Baptist College from Conway, Ark.   

“This is a fifth year to do it and it is definitely one of our most popular games,” said Dustin Grover, head coach of the Golden Norsemen. “We will receive a technical foul for the disturbance, but it is a foul that I am willing to give up to keep our fans, players, and students engaged.”

Toilet paper games are traditional at schools around the nation and when the Golden Norsemen score the first point of the season, the crowd will throw rolls of toilet paper onto the court. Rolls of toilet paper will be handed out after the Lady Norse game.

“I’m excited to start the season and really excited to be a part of the TP game again,” says sophomore guard Tyjuan Johnson from Tulsa, Okla. Johnson returns after have a solid freshman season, shooting 42% from the field.

The Lady Norse will tipoff at 5:30 p.m. and the Golden Norsemen at 7:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend. For a complete listing of all NEO Basketball games, please check out www.neoathletics.com

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Comparing Crime Statistic in Crawford County

    Comparing Crime Statistic in Crawford County

    Friday, October 27 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-10-28 02:19:07 GMT

    The 2016 Kansas Domestic Violence, Stalking and Rape Report is out. 

    More >>

    The 2016 Kansas Domestic Violence, Stalking and Rape Report is out. 

    More >>

  • Budget Shortfalls Could Lead to Outpatient Therapy in Oklahoma

    Budget Shortfalls Could Lead to Outpatient Therapy in Oklahoma

    Friday, October 27 2017 8:48 PM EDT2017-10-28 00:48:51 GMT

    Nicole and Sam Ervin are a happy and healthy couple looking forward to their family's future. But that hasn't always been their reality. "I was so involved in the drug itself..I couldn't stop" says Nicole. The Ervins were convicted for manufacturing meth and child endangerment. "We ended up in drug court and it literally saved the lives of me my husband, my 6 kids" Jason Ishamael is the Ottawa County Drug Court Coordinator. "We take people with s...

    More >>

    Nicole and Sam Ervin are a happy and healthy couple looking forward to their family's future. But that hasn't always been their reality. "I was so involved in the drug itself..I couldn't stop" says Nicole. The Ervins were convicted for manufacturing meth and child endangerment. "We ended up in drug court and it literally saved the lives of me my husband, my 6 kids" Jason Ishamael is the Ottawa County Drug Court Coordinator. "We take people with s...

    More >>

  • Joplin Police Work to Identify Man Struck and Killed on I-44

    Joplin Police Work to Identify Man Struck and Killed on I-44

    Friday, October 27 2017 4:59 PM EDT2017-10-27 20:59:32 GMT

    "We've received several calls from people concerned that it might be their loved one."

    More >>

    "We've received several calls from people concerned that it might be their loved one."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.