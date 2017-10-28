NEO Sets Date for Annual Toilet Paper Game

RELEASE FROM NEO:

Miami, Oklahoma - Friday, October 27, 2017 - Officials at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) are ordering over 600 rolls of toilet paper as they prepare for the first home basketball game of the season. The annual NEO Toilet Paper Game is a tradition at NEO and celebrates the first point of the season. The TP game will be Wednesday, November 1, 2017, as the Golden Norsemen open up the season against Central Baptist College from Conway, Ark.

“This is a fifth year to do it and it is definitely one of our most popular games,” said Dustin Grover, head coach of the Golden Norsemen. “We will receive a technical foul for the disturbance, but it is a foul that I am willing to give up to keep our fans, players, and students engaged.”

Toilet paper games are traditional at schools around the nation and when the Golden Norsemen score the first point of the season, the crowd will throw rolls of toilet paper onto the court. Rolls of toilet paper will be handed out after the Lady Norse game.

“I’m excited to start the season and really excited to be a part of the TP game again,” says sophomore guard Tyjuan Johnson from Tulsa, Okla. Johnson returns after have a solid freshman season, shooting 42% from the field.

The Lady Norse will tipoff at 5:30 p.m. and the Golden Norsemen at 7:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend. For a complete listing of all NEO Basketball games, please check out www.neoathletics.com