Kansas 3A Football Playoff Bracket Set

The 3A bracket for Kansas high school football is now out.

The Galena Bulldogs finished the season undefeated at 9-0. They will open up the postseason on Halloween night, hosting the Neodesha Bluestreaks. Neodesha is 5-4 heading into the postseason.

The Humboldt Cubs will be on the road in the first round. They'll face Wellsville Tuesday night. Humboldt is 7-2, Wellsville is 8-1.

Jayhawk Linn will host Osage City after finishing the regular season with just one loss.

A pair of Tri-Valley League teams will square off in the first round Tuesday night. Caney Valley will host the Cherryvale Chargers at 7:00 pm. Both teams head into the playoffs with a 7-2 record.

Click HERE for the full bracket.