Joplin Humane Society Hosts Howl N-Scream

By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Dogs got to get in the Halloween spirit too today at the Joplin Humane Society's annual Howl-N-Scream celebration.

Pet parents could bring their animal in and choose between a winter or fall photo opportunity.

Kids could bring their favorite stuffed animal and a staff member would teach them how to sew a fabric heart (open heart surgery), to show kids what it's like to be a veterinarian.

People could bring in the pets they already own for the festivities or get to meet a new potential family member.

"We hope that this kinda draws out that might not normally think to stop at the shelter. I think a lot of people just have a feeling that pets in the shelter..there must be something wrong with them if they're in the shelter. Most of the time it is at no fault of the pet. Ray-Ray our Pit Bull in the kissing booth is here because her family lost her home" says the shelter manager, Lysa Boston.

The Joplin Humane Society is having a special for till the end of October. People can adopt any dog 4 months old or older for 20 dollars and any Pit Bull for 10 dollars in honor of Pit Bull Awareness Month. Cats and kittens are all 10 dollars as well.

