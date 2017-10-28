Quantcast

Sarcoxie Scares Up A 2nd Year Of Fun

    Hundreds of kids filled downtown Sarcoxie for its 2nd annual Trunk or Treat On the Square.
    The festival  featured frightening figures from Jason to Freddie, and of course, princesses and super heroes there to save the day.
    Local vendors setup along the square to hand out candy and provide some extra fun for the kids.

Mercedese Cutbirth says "If we can inspire the kids and have a safe area for the kids to come out and trick or treat, that's what it's really about is just providing a safe environment for the children."
    In addition to the treats -- a petting zoo was available and a barrel train to take kids around the square in style.

