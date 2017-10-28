Quantcast

Local Law Enforcement Assists With National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
Southeast Kansas -

Today is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. With the president declaring opioid abuse as a nationwide public health emergency, it's more important than ever.

The deputies in front of Apple Market aren't making arrests. They're taking care of expired or unused medications.

"They're dangerous. Overdose and you know all the stuff about the opioids and we don't know what's in there. There's all kinds of drugs" says Reserve Deputy Dennis Oplotnik from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department.

You can always drop off your old meds in bins in law enforcement agencies, like the Pittsburg Police Department.

"You can come up 24 hours a day and 7 days a week and be able to dispose of old medication and we'll do the same thing" says Sargent Chris Moore. 

But on National Prescription Take Back Day, you could drop your old meds off while doing your grocery shopping.

"It's just a good place for people to come by. It's easy you you, they just drive up, hand them to us, throw them in the box and keep right on going" says Oplotnik.

"Well, expired medication, if it gets into the wrong hands..a kids finds it or something like that, something bad could happen" says Moore.

Not only is it important to keep meds out of kid's hands but  keeping them can make your home a target for thieves.

Unfortunately, we do have issues..not only us. But everywhere in the united states has issues with car burglaries or residential burglaries. And this is some of the things people will look for when they break into houses is prescription medication" says Moore.

The deputies in front of Apple Market estimate that they took in more than 60 pounds of medications during the drop off  today.

